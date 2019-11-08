The Canadian job market stagnated unexpectedly in October, losing 1,800 net positions, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.5 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Friday, as employment declined in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 15,900 jobs in October and an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent. The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low of $1.3232 to the U.S. dollar, or 75.57 cents U.S., after the jobs data was released. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...