EU member states provisionally approved new reporting rules for card companies on Friday to combat value added tax (VAT) fraud in cross-border e-commerce. A new central electronic system will be set up to store the data for national anti-fraud officials to use in investigations. The European Payment Institutions Federation, the European Banking Federation, the European Savings and Retail Banking Group, and the European Association of Co-operative Banks called for a new joint EU-industry group to ensure the new reporting system won't be an undue burden in practice. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...