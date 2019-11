Lebanese are protesting outside failing state agencies they see as part of a corrupt system in the hands of the ruling elite, as well as at banks they deem part of the problem. Lebanon's electricity sector is at the heart of its financial crisis, bleeding some $2 billion in state funds every year while failing to provide 24-hour power. The Hariri government had planned an exceptional tax on bank profits as part of a set of emergency steps. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...