Sberbank, Yandex, Gazprom Neft, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Mail.ru Group and MTS will create an alliance in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere, supervised by the Ministry of Economic Development, Chief Executive Officer of Sberbank Herman Gref said on Friday at the AI Journey forum. The project will be implemented in the public private partnership format, Gref noted. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...