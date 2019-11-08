The Union Ministry of Science and Technology is currently working on three missions of quantum technology , methanol and electric mobility at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore each and expects government approval for it in the next three months. The Science and Technology Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Railways, has rolled out a Rs 700 crore 'Railway Technology Mission' with a focus on driving new technologies of monitoring, design, materials. Industry 4.0 commonly referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is a name given to the current trend of automation, inter-connectivity and data exchange in manufacturing technologies to increase productivity. ...

