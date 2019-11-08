The China-proposed energy initiative called Global Energy Interconnection (GEI) can promote the socio-economic development in Africa and open up a new chapter of China-Africa energy and power cooperation. Liu Zhenya, chairman of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO), made the remarks during the 2019 Global Energy Interconnection (GEI) & China-Africa Energy and Power Conference taking place from Nov. 6 to 7 in Beijing. According to Yu Jun, general manager of China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Corporation, the electricity supply still largely depends on that. ...

