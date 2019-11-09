One of the biggest opinion polls so far in Britain's general election campaign has revealed a major shift in the traditional Labour-supporting heartlands of northern England. The YouGov poll indicates that both the governing Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are losing ground, but the loss of support in the north is being viewed by political commentators as a major issue for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. In north-west England, Labour scored 30 percent, down 25 percentage point from its 2017 general election result when it captured 55 percent of the vote.

