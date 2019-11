Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude oil, its president said on Sunday, a find that could boost the country's proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad over United States sanctions. Iran currently has the world's fourth-largest proven deposits of crude oil and the world's second-largest deposits of natural gas. They've offered no means by which Iran can sell its oil abroad.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...