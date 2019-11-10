When Junius Ho reappeared at his street stand for election campaign on Sunday morning, many Hong Kong residents gathered to cheer him on. Gathering around Ho's street stand on Sunday, dozens of people chanted slogans in support of him, and held banners calling for stopping violence and restoring peace in Hong Kong. Ho, a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), was stabbed in the chest by a male with a knife in Tuen Mun district on Wednesday morning when he was campaigning for re-election in the district council.

