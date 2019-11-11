

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in September, as exports fell and imports rise, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 157 million in September from EUR 84 million in the same month last year. In August, trade deficit was EUR 97 million.



Exports declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August.



Imports grew 3.0 percent annually in September, reversing a 7.0 percent drop in the previous month.



On a quarterly basis, exports fell 2.0 percent and imports remained unchanged in the third quarter. The trade deficit was EUR 458 million.



The top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. Meanwhile, exports to USA and Singapore declined notably.



