PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government securities VLN auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Additional RIG Latvia LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 3 TLN 17.11.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2019 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2019 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2019 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Coupon payment date RIG --------------------------------------------------------------------------------