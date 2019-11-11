IRRAS Announces Addition of Dr. Coenraad Tamse as Vice President, International Sales

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the hiring of Dr. Coenraad Tamse as Vice President, International Sales. Dr. Tamse brings more than 20 years of commercial, marketing, and executive experience in the medical device field to IRRAS with expertise in driving aggressive global revenue growth for multiple product platforms using both direct sales and distribution models.

"We're thrilled to welcome Coenraad to the IRRAS team as we accelerate the commercial planning for the European launch of our IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP product lines," said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS. "Coenraad's leadership experience and strong relationships with physicians and potential distribution partners will be important as we reintroduce IRRAflow to Europe and other global markets after the completion of our CE Mark recertification process."

Dr. Tamse added, "I am excited to join IRRAS, an exciting company that is bringing cutting-edge products to patients around the world. After receiving my medical degree, I decided to dedicate my career to launching difference-making medical technologies, and I am pleased to continue this work with both IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP. We have a tremendous opportunity to establish IRRAS as the innovation leader in neurocritical care, and I look forward to working with our team to accomplish these goals."

Most recently, Dr. Tamse served as the Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for Mentice, a leader in global surgical simulation training. In this role, Dr. Tamse oversaw relationships with global medical device companies and was responsible for defining and owning the business strategy with key industry partners across the EMEA geography.

Prior to Mentice, Dr. Tamse was Commercial Director for Delacroix - Chevalier, where he refined the commercial strategy for the company's activities outside of its home market, France, and restructured the business to better meet the needs of its customers and distribution partners. He has also held a key leadership role as Managing Director, at Tava Surgical and led the business unit's equity carve-out from Brasseler USA until its acquisition 5 years later.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone 08-121 576 90.

