

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc. (GRG.L) reported that its total sales for the six weeks to 9 November 2019 grew by 12.4 percent and like-for-like sales in company-managed shops increased by 8.3 per cent.



The company said, 'Sales growth continues to be driven by increased customer visits and has been stronger than we had expected given the improving comparative sales pattern that we saw in the fourth quarter last year.'



The company now anticipates that full year underlying profit before tax, excluding exceptional charges, will be higher than its previous expectations.



