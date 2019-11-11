Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RMZD ISIN: GB00B63QSB39 Ticker-Symbol: 41G1 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
08:14 Uhr
21,240 Euro
+0,880
+4,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,620
23,720
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREGGS PLC21,240+4,32 %