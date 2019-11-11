Swedol AB (publ) observationsnoteras / Swedol AB (publ) receives observation status Den 11 november 2019 offentliggjorde Momentum Group AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande lämnats till aktieägarna i Swedol AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) ska observationsnoteras. On November 11, 2019, Momentum Group AB published a press release with information about a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Swedol AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN code SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.