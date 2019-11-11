Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

Guernsey, 11 November 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 14,965 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.11 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 04/11/2019 BATE 164 7.12 1,168 XLON 2,687 7.10 19,073 CHIX 251 7.10 1,782 TRQX 233 7.12 1,659 Total 3,335 7.10 23,682 05/11/2019 BATE 158 7.10 1,122 XLON 2,539 7.11 18,042 CHIX 239 7.10 1,697 TRQX 226 7.10 1,605 Total 3,162 7.11 22,466 06/11/2019 BATE 160 7.08 1,133 XLON 2,709 7.13 19,307 CHIX 248 7.08 1,756 TRQX 237 7.14 1,692 Total 3,354 7.12 23,887 07/11/2019 BATE 164 7.16 1,174 XLON 1,251 7.13 8,915 CHIX 164 7.16 1,174 TRQX 239 7.12 1,703 Total 1,818 7.13 12,966 08/11/2019 BATE 163 7.12 1,161 XLON 2,741 7.11 19,487 CHIX 160 7.12 1,139 TRQX 232 7.12 1,652 Total 3,296 7.11 23,439

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,967,371 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,412,067 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019: