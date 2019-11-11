Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2019

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Tradegate
08.11.19
20:07 Uhr
7,040 Euro
-0,040
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.11.2019 | 09:05
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

Guernsey, 11 November 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 14,965 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.11 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
04/11/2019BATE1647.121,168
XLON2,6877.1019,073
CHIX2517.101,782
TRQX2337.121,659
Total3,3357.1023,682
05/11/2019BATE1587.101,122
XLON2,5397.1118,042
CHIX2397.101,697
TRQX2267.101,605
Total3,1627.1122,466
06/11/2019BATE1607.081,133
XLON2,7097.1319,307
CHIX2487.081,756
TRQX2377.141,692
Total3,3547.1223,887
07/11/2019BATE1647.161,174
XLON1,2517.138,915
CHIX1647.161,174
TRQX2397.121,703
Total1,8187.1312,966
08/11/2019BATE1637.121,161
XLON2,7417.1119,487
CHIX1607.121,139
TRQX2327.121,652
Total3,2967.1123,439

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,967,371 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,412,067 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
04/11/2019BATE 164 7.12 1,167.68
CHIX 151 7.10 1,072.10
CHIX 100 7.10 710.00
TRQX 233 7.12 1,658.96
XLON 240 7.10 1,704.00
XLON 85 7.10 603.50
XLON 375 7.10 2,662.50
XLON 240 7.10 1,704.00
XLON 200 7.10 1,420.00
XLON 322 7.12 2,292.64
XLON 500 7.14 3,570.00
XLON 340 7.08 2,407.20
XLON 65 7.04 457.60
XLON 300 7.04 2,112.00
XLON 20 6.98 139.60
3,3357.1023,681.78
05/11/2019XAMS 929 7.10 6,595.90
XAMS 508 7.12 3,616.96
XAMS 500 7.10 3,550.00
XAMS 260 7.12 1,851.20
XAMS 232 7.10 1,647.20
CHIX 182 7.10 1,292.20
BATE 158 7.10 1,121.80
TRQX 143 7.08 1,012.44
XAMS 110 7.10 781.00
TRQX 75 7.14 535.50
CHIX 57 7.10 404.70
TRQX 8 7.14 57.12
3,1627.1122,466.02
06/11/2019XAMS4637.12 3,296.56
XAMS917.12 647.92
XAMS4047.12 2,876.48
XAMS1167.12 825.92
XAMS3907.14 2,784.60
TRQX2377.14 1,692.18
XAMS5377.14 3,834.18
XAMS2807.12 1,993.60
XAMS3467.12 2,463.52
XAMS827.12 583.84
CHIX2487.08 1,755.84
BATE1607.08 1,132.80
3,3547.1223,887.44
07/11/2019XAMS1077.12761.84
XAMS1847.121310.08
XAMS5667.124029.92
XAMS1297.14921.06
XAMS2657.141892.10
TRQX947.16673.04
BATE1647.161174.24
CHIX1647.161174.24
TRQX1457.101029.50
1,8187.1312,966.02
08/11/2019XAMS 1007.12 712.00
XAMS 187.12 128.16
XAMS 3097.10 2,193.90
XAMS 4917.10 3,486.10
XAMS 2307.08 1,628.40
XAMS 937.08 658.44
XAMS 1,3787.12 9,811.36
XAMS 37.12 21.36
XAMS 1007.12 712.00
XAMS 197.12 135.28
TRQX 227.12 156.64
CHIX 757.12 534.00
CHIX 857.12 605.20
TRQX 2107.12 1,495.20
BATE 1637.12 1,160.56
3,2967.1123,438.60


