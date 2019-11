Despite an explosion in green finance, banks have made only superficial changes to their lending practices. The report "Banking on a Low-Carbon Future: Finance in a Time of Climate Crisis" highlights the slow pace of change when it comes to greening the financial system. Specifically, the report calls on banks to decarbonise their balance sheets and adopt "clear timelines" to phase-out financing for fossil fuels and deforestation projects.

