

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in the afternoon session on Monday, as political turmoil in Hong Kong worsened after two protesters were injured during clash with the police.



The man, who was set on fire in the Sai Wan Ho area, is in a critical condition.



The Indian rupee weakened to near a 4-week low of 71.34 against the greenback from last week's closing value of 71.15. If the rupee falls further, 74.00 is likely seen as its next support level.



