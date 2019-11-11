A 20 MW solar park is planned near a Stockholm highway to generate power for a tenants association. The project is expected to generate cheaper power than grid electricity and will also trade clean energy certificates on the Swedish-Norwegian market.Swedish cooperative housing association HSB Södermanland will build a 20 MW solar park near the E20 highway in Strängnäs, around 50km from Stockholm. The organization said the project is being developed with Swedish PV company EnergiEngagemang Sverige and all the cooperative's members will be entitled to buy a share in the plant. "We offer our tenant-owner ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...