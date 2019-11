At one hour, 26 minutes and seven seconds after midnight, sales on TMall hit 120.7 billion yuan, surpassing the whole day of sales on Singles' Day in 2016. Sales of Tmall's first shopping festival totaled about 52 million yuan. Notably, sales of tech giant Huawei's flagship shop on TMall surpassed one billion yuan in one hour and 19 minutes, while cosmetics brand Perfect Diary reached sales of 100 million yuan in just 13 minutes.

