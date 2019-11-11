

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK GDP, industrial output, index of services and visible trade figures. The UK economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter after falling 0.2 percent in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2804 against the greenback, 139.54 against the yen, 1.2748 against the franc and 0.8615 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



