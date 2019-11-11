Vascular Imaging Market Worth $24.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular imaging market size is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2026,registering a CAGR of4.2% over the forecast period according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and growing technological advancements in vascular scanning devices are majorly driving the vascular imaging market. In addition, growing funding for developments in vascular imaging devices is further anticipated to fuel the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, non-invasive segment held the largest share in vascular imaging market in 2018 owing to various advantages offered by different techniques, such as patient safety and shorter turnaround time

Advantages offered by CT scanners, such as enhanced spatial and temporal resolution, quick technique, and offering of multiple images from different angles with the help of x-ray tube are expected to expand the applications of this modality

North America dominated the vascular imaging market in 2018, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders among geriatric population and well-established healthcare facilities

Vascular imaging market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of CVDs in lower and middle income economies

The key players present in the vascular imaging market are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Hitachi Medical Corporation , Samsung Medisun, Shimadzu Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Carestream Health Inc.

Recent developments in ultrasound technology including 3D visualization and handheld devices are expected to contribute to the vascular imaging market growth. Replacement of 2D technology into 3D has enabled 3D capturing of images without the movement of transducer in real-time. In addition, developments in vector-Doppler technique based on plane-wave imaging is gaining popularity. This method effectively decreases the frame rate (reduces scan-lines) required for focusing an image and more rapidly.

Increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers due to increasing patient pool is an opportunity for the manufacturers to introduce more efficient imaging technologies. Increasing developments in imaging technologies, such as X-ray based analyses and ultrasonography techniques are expected to expand the applications of vascular imaging. These modalities are highly preferred in both palliative and curative care for superior levels of healthcare.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vascular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use and region:

Vascular Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Minimally Invasive



Catheter angiogram





CTA





Lymphoscintigraphy





Venogram





Intravascular ultrasound



Non-Invasive



Abdominal ultrasound





Angiography





Ankle-brachial index (ABI)





Captopril renal scan





Carotid duplex ultrasound





CT scan





Doppler ultrasound





Duplex ultrasound





MRA (magnetic resonance angiography)





MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

Vascular Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Diagnostic



Therapeutic

Vascular Imaging End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Others

Vascular Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





Spain





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

