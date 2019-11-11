Nexstim Oyj: Dr. Leena Niemistö starts as new Chair of the Board of Nexstim Plc

Press Release, Helsinki, 11 November 2019 at 12.20 pm (EET)

Dr. Leena Niemistö starts as new Chair of the Board of Nexstim Plc

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has elected Leena Niemistö as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Niemistö has distinguished experience in the field of health care and corporate management. She holds an MD and a PhD from the University of Helsinki and has specialised in physical and rehabilitation medicine, the field where she worked as a clinician for more than twenty years. In addition, she has worked as a CEO in a private healthcare company Dextra and as a deputy CEO in the social and healthcare company Pihlajalinna.

Currently Niemistö is a board member of four publicly listed companies in Finland. She is also an active investor in health-tech growth companies. Niemistö's investment company is the largest shareholder of Nexstim.

Leena Niemistö commented: "I'm truly enthusiastic to start working with this highly professional team of Nexstim. My personal mission is to help Finnish health-tech companies to develop precise and cost-effective diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from chronic disorders. Nexstim has potential to improve significantly the quality of life of patients with major depression and chronic neuropathic pain."

Niemistö has been recognised with several acknowledgements, such as the Business Angel of the year 2016, the Top 2 Influencer of Healthcare sector 2015 in Finland, Veuve Clicquot Business Woman 2009, the Top 2 to 3 Female Businessinfluencer in Finland in years 2017-2019 and the Winner of the Women's Board Award 2019.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders elected also Martin Forss, M.Sc (econ), as a new member of the board. Forss is an entrepreneur, investor and board professional in small and mid-sized companies. He is also known as experienced service business executive: His latest operative responsibility was as CEO of the private dentistry company Oral Hammaslääkärit, the market leader in Finland.

Martin Jamieson will continue as CEO of Nexstim and as a board member of the company.

Martin Jamieson commented: "I am delighted that Leena Niemistö, who has a long experience both in the field of health care and business management, will take the position of the Chair. The whole company is looking forward to working with these two new renowned board members in capitalising the significant potential of the company's SmartFocus TMS technology."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



