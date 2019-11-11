

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Monday as investors fretted about renewed trade tensions and a slowing Chinese economy.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,465.89 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,466.55 per ounce.



New doubts emerged about the partial U.S-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump denied agreeing to roll back tariffs on China.



Trump also said that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked and that China very much wants to make a deal.



Inflation data from China brought slowdown fears to the fore. While China's consumer price index grew at its fastest pace in about eight years, a measure of producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, underscoring the problem of moderating demand.



Japan's machinery orders fell for a third straight month in September, raising doubts over whether the recent strength in capital goods shipments would last.



Elsewhere, the U.K. dodged a recession despite seeing the biggest year-on-year slowdown in nearly a decade.



Meanwhile, chaos erupted across Hong Kong a day after police opened fire to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX