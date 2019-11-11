Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 11
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|668.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|689.13p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|658.51p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|679.65p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|547.03p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|551.49p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|356.82p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|365.10p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|350.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|359.26p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|318.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|324.02p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1905.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1930.56p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1865.19p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1889.97p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|317.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|319.80p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|214.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|214.62p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|178.41p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|105.05p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|105.12p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 08-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|145.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|145.54p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
