

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production fell in September after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



On a calendar adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.1 percent in September, following a 1.7 percent decline in August. This was the biggest fall since December last year, when output fell 5.7 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 2.1 percent from a year ago. Mining and quarrying production logged an 11.2 percent slump.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent annually in September, after a 4.7 percent decline in the prior month.



