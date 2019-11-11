Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (ANW) is the only London-listed investment trust specialising in Thai equities. It aims to deliver a high level of long-term capital growth, employing a bottom-up approach to invest in a relatively concentrated portfolio of around 40 stocks, representing the manager's highest-conviction ideas. The trust has delivered strong absolute returns over the past 10 years, with an annualised NAV total return of 15.4%. Thai companies are well-placed to benefit from the rapid growth of its less-developed neighbours of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), which offer a large and significantly underpenetrated market for goods and services.

