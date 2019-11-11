

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vitamin E acetate, a known additive used to dilute liquid in e-cigarette or vaping products that contains THC, may be responsible for the ongoing epidemic of EVALI - the vaping-related lung injury, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



The new findings come as the agency reports 39 deaths and 2,051 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product-associated lung injury as of November 5. CDC noted that the trend in cases appears to be downward, but some states still remain hard hit.



While briefing to the press regarding the ongoing investigation about the causes of illness, CDC officials said a potential toxin, vitamin E acetate, was detected in all the 29 samples from EVALI patients submitted from ten different states.



According to the agency, Vitamin E acetate, a vitamin found in many foods, supplements and cosmetic products, is not harmful when swallowed as a vitamin supplement or applied topically to the skin. However, previous non-CDC research suggests that when it is inhaled, it may interfere with normal lung function.



Anne Schuchat, Principle Deputy Director of CDC, stated that there is 'one very strong culprit of concern based on the lung fluid testing.'



Schuchat said, 'These new findings are significant because for the first time, we have detected a potential toxin of concern - vitamin E acetate - in biologic samples ... These findings provide direct evidence of vitamin e acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs.'



These samples of fluid were collected from the lungs of ill patients. New data from laboratory studies at the CDC's environmental health laboratory shows that THC was found in 23 of 28 samples that were tested, while nicotine was found in 61%, or 16 of 26 samples.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX