iQiyi Stock Pops by 15% But Is Still 31% Below 52-Week HighiQiyi Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) stock got a big jolt on November 7 after the company announced a third-quarter earnings beat. IQ stock soared more than 15% to a two-month high.Despite the strong upward move, iQiyi stock still has lots of room to run, needing to climb about 44% to get back to its February 52-week high of $29.18 and needing to climb 130% to return to its June 2018 all-time high of $46.23.Whether iQiyi Inc can hold onto its recent stock gains remains to be seen, but the company's top-line financial growth in the third quarter and its encouraging outlook points to solid stock-price growth over.

