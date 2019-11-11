Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8P1 ISIN: AU000000EML7 Ticker-Symbol: A8Y1 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
09:09 Uhr
2,340 Euro
-0,020
-0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EML PAYMENTS
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED2,340-0,85 %