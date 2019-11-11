CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 11
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The Company has been notified on 11 November 2019 that the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have acquired shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan as follows:
|PDMR:
|Number of shares:
|Suzanne Deery
|346
|Jeremy Grose
|28
|Jason Sahota
|48
|Richard Wood
|649
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Suzanne Deery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director, Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeremy Grose
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Management Services
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Sahota
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|InsureTech CEO & Group CIO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Wood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Chief Executive Officer, Signal Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-11-11
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For more information, please contact:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437
Charles Taylor plc
11 November 2019