WKN: 907630 ISIN: GB0001883718 Ticker-Symbol: 31A 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
08:05 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,020
-0,49 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
11.11.2019 | 13:40
(75 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified on 11 November 2019 that the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have acquired shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan as follows:

PDMR:Number of shares:
Suzanne Deery346
Jeremy Grose28
Jason Sahota48
Richard Wood649

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSuzanne Deery
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector, Human Resources
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.55346


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-11-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Jeremy Grose
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.5528


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-11-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJason Sahota
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInsureTech CEO & Group CIO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.5548


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-11-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer, Signal Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.55649


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-11-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

11 November 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire