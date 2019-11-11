Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below instruments observation status: ISIN Name GB00BF5L9L67 VAMA The bonds issued by Value Asset Management Plc has been given observation status, as the companys annual report for the period 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019 causes serious doubt whether the company is going concern. According to rule 6.1.3(iv) in Nasdaq First North Bond Market - Rulebook the exchange may decide to place a company's fixed income instruments in the observation segment where there is a material advers uncertainty in respect of the Issuers financial position. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66