Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 124.362 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 298213 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 28381 EQS News ID: 909563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:17 ET (12:17 GMT)