Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31879300 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 28438 EQS News ID: 909677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)