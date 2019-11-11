Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.3355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4064300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 28484 EQS News ID: 909769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2019 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)