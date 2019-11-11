Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.9694 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1290943 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 28425 EQS News ID: 909651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2019 07:23 ET (12:23 GMT)