Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6095 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 180000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 28405 EQS News ID: 909611 End of Announcement EQS News Service

