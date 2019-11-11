Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.62 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1921000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 28390 EQS News ID: 909581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:25 ET (12:25 GMT)