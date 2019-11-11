Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1068.5189 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 265060 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 28383 EQS News ID: 909567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:26 ET (12:26 GMT)