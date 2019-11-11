Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 178.4918 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 814397 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 28367 EQS News ID: 909535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2019 07:26 ET (12:26 GMT)