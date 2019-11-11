Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.7484 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 390949 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 28340 EQS News ID: 909479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 11, 2019 07:28 ET (12:28 GMT)