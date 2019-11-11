Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2019 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12700538 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 28330 EQS News ID: 909459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2019 07:28 ET (12:28 GMT)