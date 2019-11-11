Significant growth in the EMEA region spurs creation of dedicated board

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, announces today its inaugural Partner Advisory Board (PAB) for the EMEA region. Stibo Systems has experienced record-breaking growth across the region, which was fuelled by its strong partner ecosystem, creating the need for a dedicated PAB.

The goal of the PAB is to bring MDM leaders together to engage in strategic, open discussion with Stibo Systems executives to establish a continued, open, exchange of information to benefit all parties. This forum provides a unique opportunity for PAB members to exchange ideas with their Stibo Systems counterparts, and positively influence Stibo Systems' strategy, solutions, services, sales and operations.

"We are always looking for compelling feedback from trusted partners. Our first Partner Advisory Board meeting in EMEA was conducted in that spirit and we are looking forward to delivering on the feedback we received from this exceptional group of leaders," said Christian Oertzen, president EMEA at Stibo Systems. "The two-way communication between our team and PAB members will play a key role in our partner strategy moving ahead."

Held in Amsterdam, the inaugural meeting of the Partner Advisory Board served as the perfect platform to bring together partners who are actively engaged in creating solutions for customers using Stibo Systems products. The Board will meet in person once a year and through regular online meetings.

"Our first meeting was an undeniable success with extraordinary content, speakers and an open professional dialogue about the future of the partner program," said board member Tobias Nilsson, Director Consulting Services at CGI Scandinavia. "Members collaborated with Stibo Systems to deliver enhancements and improvements that benefit from the PAB's guidance and input from a partner's perspective."

