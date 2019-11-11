Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at three upcoming investor conferences, including:

Credit Suisse 28 th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 12 th , at 10:20 a.m. MST (8:20 a.m. EST);

Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 12 , at 10:20 a.m. MST (8:20 a.m. EST); Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, England on Thursday, November 21 st , at 9:20 a.m. GMT (4:20 a.m. EST); and

, at 9:20 a.m. GMT (4:20 a.m. EST); and Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, December 4th, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Management will present an overview of Charles River's strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each event will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each event and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

