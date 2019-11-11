Scientists at Rice University in the United States have found by strategically adding indium to an all-inorganic, lead-based perovskite, they can reduce the number of defects in the material and improve its efficiency, as well as providing a significant boost to stability.As perovskite solar cells move rapidly toward commercial production, questions about their long-term stability and heat and moisture sensitivity linger. While all-organic perovskites have trailed organic-inorganic alternatives, the technology has shown plenty of potential - particularly in terms of overcoming stability issues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...