Scalable industrial automation solution addresses demand for embedded safety and security in machine building, robotics and manufacturing plants

Molex today announced a collaboration with logi.cals to empower the next generation of solutions for Industry 4.0. Specializing in engineering software for industrial automation, logi.cals streamlines the integration of control precisely tailored to the machine, plant or enterprise requirements. Leveraging Molex's core competencies in the industrial market, Molex Industrial Automation Solutions 4.0 (IAS4.0) provides a safe and secure open platform to enable machine builders and system integrators utilizing the benefits of Industry 4.0 in their next generation of products.

Molex and logi.cals are collaborating to develop a simple but very efficient engineering environment as one of the main pillars for Molex IAS4.0 end-to-end solution-from a sensor to an enterprise application running on a cloud platform-the IAS4.0 platform encompasses multiple layers in IT, Edge, OT, engineering tools and operational applications.

"Distributed control, real-time machine-to-machine (M2M) and connectivity to enterprise applications are driving a paradigm shift in the industrial automation world," said Riky Comini, director, industrial automation, Molex. "By leveraging logi.cals software expertise, we have jointly developed the enhanced IAS4.0 solution offering safe and standard control in a distributed fashion along with engineering tools that create value for customers."

Increasingly, modern industrial machines and factories require autonomous, safe and secure devices able to communicate with each other in real-time over a variety of different networks using open protocols. Molex IAS 4.0 provides a solution for this need. The core of the solution supports a wide range of systems and devices from microcontrollers and various OEM platforms to multi-core industrial PCs. The highly scalable solution provides safe and secure control logic, multilateral communications in real-time using open protocols, and can run on a sensor or a complex device, on the plant floor, edge or cloud.

"Industrial manufacturing production areas and assembly lines require flexible and scalable control and communication, and safety at a very high level. We are very pleased to collaborate with Molex in developing a software solution to simplify the programming environment not only for control engineers but also for embedded and enterprise application developers," adds Michael Plankensteiner, CEO, logi.cals.

For more information, please visit www.molex.com/industry/industrialautomation.html.

About logi.cals Neuron group:

logi.cals GmbH is a highly innovative and independent provider of open software engineering tools for industrial automation. The company's core product is a highly flexible soft-PLC together with an Eclipse-based engineering toolkit, logi.CAD 3 (IEC-61131-3, C, C++, Python). logi.cals was founded more than 30-years ago and became part of the NEURON Group in 2018. The company has locations in both Austria and Germany. In addition to 35 employees, logi.cals actively collaborates with a network of strong technology partners across Central Europe.

The NEURON Group based in Austria, was founded in 2017. The group's goal is to set new software standards in the age of Industrial IOT. Core to the group's plans is the development of an innovative platform to manage future automation under the framework of Engineering 4.0 with a clear focus on open, modular, browser- and cloud-based engineering solutions for safety and non-safety applications.

ISH Ingenieursozietät GmbH joined the Neuron Group in January 2019. The company is rapidly growing and specializes in the customized development of TÜV-certified safety control solutions and components. ISH, which is based in Germany, has been setting standards in functional safety for more than 20-years. The company today has 20 employees and also works with several highly specialized partners in the field of functional safety.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and medical. www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005105/en/

Contacts:

FOR EDITORIAL INFORMATION

Christa Carroll

Senior Vice President

Outlook Marketing Services

630.408.9164

Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com