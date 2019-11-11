Pastor Courage Igene: Apostle Courage Igene Announces the Power and the Glory Convention

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Apostle Courage Igene is proud to announce that America's most anticipated convention begins next week. The Power and the Glory Convention begins on November 11 and last for the entire week in Tucson, Arizona. Apostle Igene is proud to announce that he has been honored with the privilege of being able to host and minister this wondrous event at the All Nations Church in Tucson. The convention is open to all members of the public who wish to celebrate God.

From Monday, November 11 to Friday, November 15, each evening will host prophetic, healing and deliverance services. Friday afternoon will also feature a training session for workers and ministers of the faith. On Saturday, the convention gathers to celebrate the birthday of Apostle Courage Igene. Finally, on Sunday is the Glory Service to conclude the convention. This service will have an all-white dress code.

"It is an honor to be able to host this amazing event," says Apostle Courage Igene. "The Power and the Glory is the culmination of a lot of hard work and we are proud to share God's power and glory with the world. For these seven nights, we will create Heaven on Earth."

In addition to Apostle Igene, the Prophet Frank Udoh, Pastors David and Min Latoya Ogbonna, and Prophet Andrew Henry are among the many additional voices that will lead the convention.

For more information about Apostle Igene, please visit: http://courageigene.com/.

For more information about the All Nations Church, please visit: www.allnationschurches.org.

About Apostle Courage Igene

Apostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, Courage Igene has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.

