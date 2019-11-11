Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2019

11.11.2019 | 15:52
Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Date:11 November 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 08 November 2019 is:

1,075.53 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

The NAV includes the costs of the scheme of reconstruction and voluntary winding up of the Company, as detailed in the Circular issued on 22 October 2019. The scheme was approved by shareholders on 8 November 2019 and will take effect on 18 November 2019, subject to the approval of the appointment of the liquidator at the General Meeting on 18 November 2019.

For further information please contact:

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
0131 538 1400


