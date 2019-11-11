Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERZV ISIN: GB00B09LSH68 Ticker-Symbol: IV4 
Tradegate
11.11.19
16:30 Uhr
6,544 Euro
-0,034
-0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,540
6,622
16:59
6,540
6,558
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC6,544-0,52 %