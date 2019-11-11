The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, recently agreed to enhance cooperation in terms of providing nursing scholarships to national students and supporting those enrolled in studying the "Emergency Medicine" programme as part of "Masar". This comes as part of the Emiratisation strategy in professional positions and to foster the MoHAP's efforts in promoting the attractiveness of the nursing profession, as well as to encourage national students to study nursing through the country's accredited universities and colleges. This came during a meeting held at the MoHAP Training & Development Centre in Sharjah between Dr. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, MoHAP, and Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT President & CEO.

