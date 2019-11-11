Green Car Journal Announces Finalists For 2020 Green Car Of The Year And Green SUV Of The Year

Winners to be Announced at AutoMobility LA on November 21

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal, the recognized authority on the intersection of automobiles and the environment, has announced finalists for the magazine's coveted 2020 Green Car of the Year and 2020 Green SUV of the Year awards. Rising to the top for consideration as 2020 Green Car of the Year are the Ford Escape, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Soul, Mazda3, and Toyota Corolla. Candidates for 2020 Green SUV of the Year include the Ford Explorer Hybrid, Honda CR-V, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and Toyota RAV4. Award winners will be announced at a Green Car Awards press conference on the morning of November 21 at AutoMobility LA.

"Recognizing environmental leadership in the auto industry has been a key part of our mission at Green Car Journal since the magazine's launch more than 25 years ago," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "We've seen a lot change over those years. Today, there are wide-ranging 'green' car choices at the showroom, from high-efficiency internal combustion models and hybrids to a growing number of plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles. New car buyers seeking better environmental performance now have an amazing array of choices."

Cogan points out that a 'one-size-fits-all' focus is not workable in the auto field, an important reason to celebrate the wide diversity of vehicle styles, prices, and powertrains that now address fuel efficiency, decreased tailpipe and carbon emissions, and improved environmental impact. The following finalists for Green Car Awards presented at AutoMobility LA champion these values while providing growing choices to fit diverse needs and lifestyles.

"We're at a pivotal point in our industry where investment and innovation from leading manufacturers means we're forging a greener path. Marking this progress is essential, so we're incredibly proud to host The Green Car Awards at AutoMobility LA this year," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "As the focus on alt-fuel heightens, we will continue our commitment to providing a global platform to encourage further strides forward for our industry."

2020 Green Car of the Year Finalists:

FORD ESCAPE

The 2020 Ford Escape crossover is distinguished with its melding of SUV functionality and car-like design cues. It's available with efficient internal combustion, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

HYUNDAI SONATA

The all-new Hyundai Sonata offers a compelling and sophisticated design for 2020. Power is delivered by fuel-efficient four-cylinder engines or a hybrid featuring Hyundai's first solar panel roof.

KIA SOUL

Kia's iconic Soul emerges as a new generation for 2020 with more aggressive styling cues highlighting its familiar shape. Its standard and turbo engines provide up to 35 mpg fuel efficiency.

MAZDA3

Available as a sedan or hatchback, the latest-generation Mazda3 features handsome styling, welcome performance, and driving efficiency courtesy of its SKYACTIV-G2 powerplant.

TOYOTA COROLLA

Featuring its most compelling redesign in decades, the 2020 Toyota Corolla delivers up to 40 highway mpg in conventional models and an impressive 52 combined mpg in hybrid trim.

Beginning with the very first of the Green Car Awards presented at the 2005 LA Auto Show, the Green Car of the Year has been selected by Green Car Journal editors and invited jurors from highly-respected efficiency and environmental organizations. This year's invited Green Car of the Year jurors include celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno; Jean-Michel Cousteau, President of Ocean Futures Society; Matt Petersen, President and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and Advisory Board Chair of Climate Mayors; Dr. Alan Lloyd, President Emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and Senior Research Fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin; Mindy Lubber, President of CERES; and Jason Hartke, President of the Alliance to Save Energy.

2020 Green SUV of the Year Finalists:

FORD EXPLORER HYBRID

Ford's all-new Explorer Hybrid features a 3.3-liter V-6 and 10-speed modular hybrid transmission, offering three-row, 7 passenger seating, front- and all-wheel drive, and a 5,000-pound tow capability.

HONDA CR-V

The already-fuel efficient Honda CR-V adds a hybrid choice this year that's powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid system, offering two- or four-wheel drive operation and exceptional fuel efficiency.

SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID

The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid represents this automaker's first plug-in hybrid, powered by a 2.0-liter Boxer engine and two electric motors. It drives 17 miles on battery power and 480 miles overall.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

Toyota's all-new 2020 Highlander includes a hybrid variant featuring three-row seating for 7 to 8 passengers, front- or all-wheel drive, and estimated fuel efficiency of 34 combined city/highway mpg.

TOYOTA RAV4

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 is offered in both fuel-efficient gasoline and hybrid versions. The conventionally-powered RAV4 nets up to 35 highway mpg, with the hybrid rated at 41 mpg.

Green Car Awards winners will be announced on Thursday, November 21, at 8:25 a.m. PST inside AutoMobility LA's Technology Pavilion, alongside other green transportation announcements. AutoMobility LA will take place November 18-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For additional information on AutoMobility LA or to register for the show, please visit AutoMobilityLA.com.

About the Green Car Awards

Since 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal has been recognized as the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. The Green Car Awards are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. GreenCarJournal.com presents 'green car' articles online along with a focus on connectivity. Green Car of the Year, Green SUV of the Year, and the Green Car Awards are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

Hashtag: GreenCarJournal

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/Automobility_LA_and_LA_Auto_Show.jpg